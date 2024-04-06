89,642 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,352,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

