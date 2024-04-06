ABLE Financial Group LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $197.15 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

