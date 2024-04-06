ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ABLE Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $476.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

