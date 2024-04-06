Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

