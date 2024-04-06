Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $67,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

ACN stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.00. 3,578,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,086. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.97 and its 200-day moving average is $341.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

