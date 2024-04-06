ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $31.21

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $32.25. ACM Research shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 275,861 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $538,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,434 shares of company stock worth $4,595,572. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

