Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.