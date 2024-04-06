Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) CFO Karen J. Holcom Sells 7,745 Shares of Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $272.12 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acuity Brands

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.