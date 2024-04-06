ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) COO Sells $1,406,314.23 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) COO Vikas Mehta sold 78,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,406,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vikas Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Vikas Mehta sold 13,399 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $248,551.45.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $6,209,714.14.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00.

ACVA opened at $18.41 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 95.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

