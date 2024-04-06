Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

