Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.12. 4,968,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

