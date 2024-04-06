Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 0.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $504.11 and last traded at $498.27. 560,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,581,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $556.17 and its 200 day moving average is $568.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Adobe by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.