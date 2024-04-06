AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Market Perform Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADTH. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AdTheorent Price Performance

ADTH opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.70 million, a PE ratio of -322.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdTheorent will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdTheorent by 147.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 152,788 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdTheorent by 183.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AdTheorent by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

