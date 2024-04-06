Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Trading 7.1% Higher

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advantage Solutions stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

