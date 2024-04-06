Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 9,293 Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after buying an additional 5,888,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 527,872 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after buying an additional 1,644,425 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 595,421 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 1.3 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

