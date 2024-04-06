Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $673.69 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $632.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.19.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

