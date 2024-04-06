Advisors Preferred LLC Has $123,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,260,000.

IXN opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

