Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $106.04 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $78.65 and a 52-week high of $107.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.4781 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

