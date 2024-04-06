Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 597 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $215.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.83.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

