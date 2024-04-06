Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $243.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.32. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.