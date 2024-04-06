Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IETC opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

