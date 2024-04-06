Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NetEase by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after buying an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,852,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

