Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.9% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,665,000 after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 12.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Post by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,635,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Barclays raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of POST stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $107.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

