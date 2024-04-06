aelf Price Reaches $0.60 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $436.25 million and $6.38 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001304 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,242,341 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.