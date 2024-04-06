Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,362,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

