Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.90 and its 200-day moving average is $261.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.