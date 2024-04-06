Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 5.6%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.57 and last traded at $121.70. 1,795,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,386,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

