Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,215.50 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 309,847 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,274.23.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

ALDX stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

