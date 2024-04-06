Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,888,980,000.

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 49,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,233. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $969.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

