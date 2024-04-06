Allworth Financial LP Buys 104 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA raised its position in shares of KLA by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $682.84. The stock had a trading volume of 712,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.