Allworth Financial LP Buys 106,047 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1,069.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,047 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 946,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,261. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.