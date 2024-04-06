Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.34% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after buying an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,692 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

