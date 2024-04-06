Allworth Financial LP Has $6.99 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.69. 6,613,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

