Allworth Financial LP Makes New $9.31 Million Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 197,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.74% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 825,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 729,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:JCPB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 258,568 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.