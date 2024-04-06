Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,976 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,352,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average of $189.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

