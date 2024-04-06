Allworth Financial LP Purchases 770 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Target were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. boosted its stake in Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.77. 2,326,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,463. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

