Allworth Financial LP Sells 18,308 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.37% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

DFSD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. 334,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

