Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,422 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 213,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,984. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

