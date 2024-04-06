Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,912 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. 2,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

