Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,585 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. 1,314,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

