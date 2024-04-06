Allworth Financial LP Sells 8,095 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 99.02% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTJL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS QTJL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.36. 2,479 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.