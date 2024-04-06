Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 30,277,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,774,652. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.