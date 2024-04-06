Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 2,032,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 85.38%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

