Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,815 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

DVN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. 7,595,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

