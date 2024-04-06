Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 33,113 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $159.55. 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,089. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.30. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.