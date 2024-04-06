Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $666,315. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. 4,111,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $75.85.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

