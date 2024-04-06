Amarillo National Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

