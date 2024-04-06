Amarillo National Bank Makes New $251,000 Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OBK stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OBK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

