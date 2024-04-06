American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,045 shares of company stock worth $3,464,957. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.