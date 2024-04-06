American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Head to Head Analysis

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $136.53 million 1.15 $15.85 million $0.20 9.93 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -6.62

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jaguar Mining and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 11.61% 7.11% 5.42% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats American Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

